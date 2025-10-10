Austin FC vs. LAFC: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

This one’s a rescheduled game from earlier in the season, which means the international break has pulled away some of the biggest stars on both sides. But you win with 1-through-30 in MLS, not 1-through-11. Which means both teams get one last depth test before Decision Day.

The road show heads back to the heart of Texas, where Austin FC – coming off of a “horrible week,” as head coach Nico Estévez put it – host high-flying LAFC at Q2 Stadium (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

That’s the standings-level “what’s at stake.” On an individual level, it’s another chance for Wolff to prove he’s the leader; for Fodrey (whether he starts or not) to prove he’s a game-changer; and for guys like Besard Sabovic and Mateja Djordjevic , who’ve had up-and-down years, to get some momentum heading into the final match of the season.

Conversely, if they take two points or fewer over their final two games, they open themselves up to the chance of dropping into ninth. This would require all three teams directly behind them in the standings to win out, and I’ve gotta tell you, if that happens, then it’s clear the Soccer Gods have got it in for Austin. This wouldn’t be math; this would be divine intervention conspiring against the Verde & Black, and there’s simply no stopping that.

They’re sixth in the Western Conference, five points back of Seattle Sounders FC , which means if they win this, then win on Decision Day, and the Sounders take just one point from their final two games, then the Verde & Black can actually climb to fifth place. I have a tough time imagining that scenario playing out, but math is math.

So yes, this is quite possibly an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs preview – avoid Seattle and you might get Austin in Round One. I'm sure Steve Cherundolo will want his boys to leave a mark.

An LAFC-Sounders matchup in Round One is a toss-up; LAFC vs. any of the teams in sixth through ninth? That’s a mismatch.

But it’s also bad that these games are coming now since, as mentioned above, Son and Bouanga are both away on international duty. Yes, LAFC are already locked into a top-four spot in the West; no, fourth place won't be good enough for them. It would be a disappointment, as a matter of fact, and potentially a terminal one since the one team in the bottom half of the West they (and everyone else) wants to avoid is fifth-place Seattle.

These are LAFC’s games in hand that they’ve been sitting on for months, first with their 2-0 win over TFC on Wednesday and now this trip to Texas. And it’s good that these games are coming now, with the Black & Gold in their best form of the season.

Austin

Estévez has had his team sliding from a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 all year based upon available personnel and tactical necessity. Sometimes the tactical trickery works, but I also think it’s baked in a level of confusion and discomfort in his team. They don’t always look natural playing in that 3-4-2-1, and, as last week vs. St. Louis showed, they don’t always look natural playing in that 4-3-3. There’s often this weird lack of conviction.

The way it’s manifested is in the standings, where Austin were as high as second in the West earlier this season and (even more worryingly in my opinion) in the underlying numbers:

They haven’t won the single-game xG battle outright in almost two months.

They have lost the single-game xG battle in nine of their past 11 league matches, which is a large enough sample size to matter.

Their xG differential over that 11-game stretch, as per Opta, is -0.50 per 90. That would be 29th in the league – worse than the LA Galaxy, worse than CF Montréal, worse than D.C. United! – ahead of only Sporting KC if it were their number for the year.