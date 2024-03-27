What have we learned about your MLS club in 2024?

Coming into this year, it was hard to pinpoint exactly how Vancouver would line up in the attack. Brian White and Ryan Gauld were back, of course. But so was the positionless Pedro Vite . And veterans Damir Kreilach and Fafà Picault signed over the offseason.

Well, so far the go-to front three (and it has been a front three, rather than the front two that helped bring so much success in 2023) is White, Gauld and Kreilach. That trio has started in five of Vancouver’s six competitive games and has been at the center of some promising moments. But there’s no true threat on the dribble. Things may get a little stale in western Canada – or the obvious talent may win the day.