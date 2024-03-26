Matchday

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal out for 2024 season

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal will undergo season-ending surgery to address cartilage damage in his left knee, the club announced Tuesday.

An update on his recovery will be provided upon completion of the surgery.

"Paxton is such an important part of our club,” FC Dallas sporting director André Zanotta said in a release. “While losing him for the 2024 season is a setback, he’s a mature, dedicated player whose focus will be on supporting the team and remaining a part of everything we do this year.”

Pomykal made one appearance for FC Dallas in 2024, playing six minutes in the club's 2-1 loss to the CF Montréal. He's coming off a 2023 season in which he appeared in 24 matches (19 starts), recording three assists in 1,606 minutes.

The 24-year-old homegrown product has made 127 MLS appearances since his 2017 debut, contributing 4g/15a over that span despite missing time with multiple injuries.

