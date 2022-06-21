What a strike! Philadelphia Union homegrown Jack McGlynn nets golazo for US U-20s

McGlynn got the initial comeback rolling with a roofed, left-footed blast from nearly 25 yards out in the 53rd minute that left Canada's goalkeeper with no chance, knotting the match at 1-1.

The Philadelphia Union homegrown midfielder netted a stunning goal Monday night while on United States youth international duty at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, helping secure a 2-2 draw with Canada in Group E play in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Another MLS homegrown product then secured a point for the US when San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell cut back onto his right foot in the 72nd minute and finished inside the far post.

The result leaves the US U-20s assured of a berth in the competition’s knockout stage, with Group E’s top three sides advancing. They beat Saint Kitts & Nevis, 10-0, to open the tournament and now will face Cuba on Wednesday (8:30 pm ET) for first place in the group and a Round of 16 matchup against Nicaragua.

McGlynn and Cowell are two of 17 MLS players representing the US as they look to win a third straight Concacaf U-20 title. The Union have an MLS-leading four players on display, including McGlynn, defender Brandan Craig and midfielders/forwards Paxten Aaronson and Quinn Sullivan.