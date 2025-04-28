Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 10?

Do Real Salt Lake and Orlando City SC have budding superstars on their hands?
That was just one of the storylines as we made our selections for the latest edition of Young Players of the Week.
As Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle pointed out in his Matchday 10 wrap, Real Salt Lake's 21-year-old attacker isn't just breaking out. He's become a legitimate carry-the-load building block for the Claret-and-Cobalt.
Look no further than his dominant performance that helped power RSL's 3-1 road rout of San Diego FC, which included a truly world-class finish on his opener in first-half stoppage time. He later converted a penalty kick, bringing his goal total on the season to five, to go along with two assists in nine matches.
Mark down a third goal of the season for Orlando City's 20-year-old right back as part of Saturday's 3-0 demolition of Atlanta United.
Through 10 games, Freeman has been arguably the league's most dangerous attacking fullback. With just 854 career MLS minutes under his belt, it's scary to think he might not even be close to his ceiling.
On an Inter Miami side loaded with superstar talent, it's impressive that the 18-year-old Ecuador international has managed to earn his way to first-team minutes, even with the Herons rotating due to Concacaf Champions Cup obligations.
Obando flashed the potential that led Miami to acquire him on loan from Ecuadorian Serie A side Barcelona Sporting Club last month, scoring his first MLS goal in a 4-3 defeat to FC Dallas.
The Union's heralded youth development system looks like it has struck gold once again with their 19-year-old right back, who has seemingly won the starting job all to himself. Westfield went the full 90 for the third time in four matches on Saturday, tallying the primary assist on Jakob Glesnes's 15th-minute opener as Philly cruised to a 3-0 win over D.C. United.
- Zavier Gozo: Real Salt Lake's 18-year-old homegrown midfielder drew his first career MLS start, went the full 90 minutes, and looked like he belonged as RSL blew out San Diego FC.
- Jeevan Badwal: Another homegrown making his first MLS start, Badwal put in a vital 64-minute shift that helped the Whitecaps soundly dispatch Minnesota United despite rotating for CCC.
- Peyton Miller: New England's 17-year-old fullback has quietly locked down a starting job. Going against a Charlotte FC attack that boasts multiple high-level pieces, Miller went 74 minutes and helped the Revs log a clean sheet in an impressive 1-0 victory.