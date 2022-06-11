USA roster set for Concacaf U-20 Championship: “The release situation is really challenging”

As the US men's national team continues their World Cup preparations ahead of Qatar 2022, the next generation of young domestic talent is also looking to make their mark on the international stage.

"At the end of the day the way we analyzed it was: Who's playing at a high level for their club? Who is performing for the national team when they come in? Who fits from a cultural perspective is massive for us," U-20 head coach Mikey Varas told reporters on a virtual press conference Friday. "At the end of the day, through the process of releases, we came to a very strong roster that we're really excited about."

The US Under-20s are currently training ahead of the Concacaf Under-20 Championship, which will take place from June 18-July 3 in Honduras. The young Yanks will have a chance to win their third straight Concacaf title, with the top four teams heading to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and the top two teams reaching the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Getting all those releases was a challenge given the tournament falls outside a FIFA international break, with some clubs inclined to want to keep their young players who have broken in for important first-team roles. Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas, for instance, will join the U-20s for the quarterfinals, with the 16-year-old now an increasingly key piece in Seattle following a season-ending ACL injury to Joao Paulo.

That means Vargas will miss Group E play on June 18 against Saint Kitt and Nevis, as well as vs. Canada on June 20 and Cuba on June 22.

"At the end of the day the release situation is really challenging, but two positive things come from it," said Varas, a former FC Dallas assistant coach. "One, the players who are not released, it means they are becoming important players at their first-team level. And the players who come in with us because there was a player that wasn't released, they get an opportunity to showcase themselves and show that they're up for this challenge. So at the heart of what we work for is individual development and we see this as a win. Although it's a challenge, it becomes an opportunity for us."

Given such challenges, Varas said the roster was built with a focus on versatility. He cited Philadelphia Union homegrown Paxten Aaronson as one example.

"We have players that have opportunities with their clubs that the clubs felt they couldn't release the players. So, what we looked for were versatile players, players that could play in the front line and play in the midfield," Varas said.