Launch of MLS NEXT Pro could be key for US U-20 World Cup and Olympics hopes

By Travis Clark @travismclark

Even for the brightest prospects, the leap from academy standout to first team contributor can be a daunting chasm.

And while time is usually on the side of teenagers, when it comes to youth national team preparations, it can cause unexpected challenges. A lack of match fitness can hold players back from peak performance when stepping on the field for a youth tournament.

That won’t necessarily be the case for the US Under-20 team as they gear up to begin the Concacaf Championship on Saturday, which could lead to a 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and 2024 Olympics berth. The continued evolution of MLS reserve teams, including this year’s launch of the MLS NEXT Pro competition, has been critical in getting minutes for several players on this roster.

“I think the direction our country is going in terms of the competition platform that allows for the development of top talent is improving year in and year out,” U-20 head coach Mikey Varas told reporters in a conference call. “And whether it's USL championship, USL One, or MLS [NEXT Pro], it’s helping tremendously, because it's not easy to break into a first-team at the age that these guys are.”

Seventeen of the 20 players summoned by Varas to Honduras are currently on MLS rosters. Eight of those have earned significant minutes in MLS NEXT Pro. That includes North Texas SC starting goalkeeper Antonio Carrera, who will battle Chris Brady for minutes in goal. For the US, match reps for that duo is going to be particularly useful; Brady has made four appearances for Chicago Fire II, while Carrera has made seven starts for North Texas SC.

Brandan Craig, Paxten Aaronson, Quinn Sullivan and Jack McGlynn have bounced between Philadelphia Union and Philadelphia Union II. Left back Noah Allen, who made his MLS debut earlier this year, has kept sharp with Inter Miami CF II. Offseason Homegrown signing Niko Tsakiris has made two appearances for Earthquakes II.

Varas acknowledged the challenge first-team coaches face, which can make it harder for younger players to earn minutes. And he indicated that club form factored into the selection process, making minutes critical.

“The first division is about winning games, and the coach's job is on the line all the time,” he said. “It’s not the easiest thing to do just to throw the young players in. So having the second platform for them to play games is massive. A lot of these guys are playing, training every single day with their first team; breaking in, getting some minutes, and then they get the consistency of their longer minutes with their second team. And I believe it's absolutely massive and I hope that we can we continue to invest in these infrastructures that will help our talent develop.”

And while MLS NEXT Pro served as one platform, players enter the tournament with USL Championship experience this year as well. Center back Jalen Neal has logged more than 1,000 minutes for LA Galaxy II. Before being transferred to Real Salt Lake recently, Diego Luna was excelling for El Paso Locomotive. New York Red Bulls Homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman has played a handful of games for New York Red Bulls II.

With the roster composition, the Concacaf Championship experience will not only test the player pool of the US U-20 squad, but also reflect the match preparation experienced in those leagues.

Varas feels the group is ready.

“The culture is incredible,” he said. “There's an amazing feeling amongst the boys in terms of finding the right balance of, we have really, really good people who care for each other and care for their country and care for the program. We have people who love learning, and who are obsessed with getting better, and they're never satisfied with what they have. And we have people who embrace competition, they love the pressure moment.”

Related Stories

US roster set for Concacaf U-20 Championship: “The release situation is really challenging”
USA roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship includes 17 MLS players
MLS Next Pro US Under-20 Men’s National Team

Related Stories

US roster set for Concacaf U-20 Championship: “The release situation is really challenging”
USA roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship includes 17 MLS players
US Under-20 training camp features 14 MLS homegrown players
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids bring back winger Sam Nicholson as free agent
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids bring back winger Sam Nicholson as free agent
Launch of MLS NEXT Pro could be key for US U-20 World Cup and Olympics hopes

Launch of MLS NEXT Pro could be key for US U-20 World Cup and Olympics hopes
Source: Roma loaning USMNT's Bryan Reynolds to Belgian club with purchase option
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Roma loaning USMNT's Bryan Reynolds to Belgian club with purchase option
DC United's Brad Smith celebrates Aussie qualification, eyes place in World Cup squad
National Writer: Charles Boehm

DC United's Brad Smith celebrates Aussie qualification, eyes place in World Cup squad
Shock in Washington DC: FIFA snubs US capital for World Cup 2026
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Shock in Washington DC: FIFA snubs US capital for World Cup 2026
Raul Ruidiaz out for Seattle Sounders against LAFC with hamstring injury

Raul Ruidiaz out for Seattle Sounders against LAFC with hamstring injury
More News
Video
Video
What's ahead for MLS teams in the summer transfer window
1:24:13

What's ahead for MLS teams in the summer transfer window
WATCH: Houston Dynamo's Fafa Picault records his own version of Black National Anthem for Juneteenth
4:28

WATCH: Houston Dynamo's Fafa Picault records his own version of Black National Anthem for Juneteenth
WATCH: New England Revolution held to 1-1 draw by Orlando City SC
4:16

WATCH: New England Revolution held to 1-1 draw by Orlando City SC
HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC | June 15, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC | June 15, 2022
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10