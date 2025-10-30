Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy in talks for Fagúndez, Nascimento returns: Year-end roster decisions

The LA Galaxy announced their year-end roster decisions on Thursday, noting they're in discussions with midfielder Diego Fagúndez and forward Matheus Nascimento about returning for 2026.

Fagúndez's contract option was declined after a two-and-a-half-year stint with the Galaxy. The 30-year-old helped LA win MLS Cup 2024 and is among the most accomplished homegrown players in MLS history (originally New England), tallying 79g/75a in 424 appearances.

Nascimento was on a season-long loan from Brazilian side Botafogo with a purchase option. The 21-year-old produced 6g/4a in 28 games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Christian Ramírez received a contract extension and outside backs Mauricio Cuevas and John Nelson both had their contract options exercised.

It all signals belief in LA's overall roster, which recovered from a historically poor start to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup (third place in Leagues Cup) and avoid a Wooden Spoon finish.

Contract options exercised (5)

  • Mauricio Cuevas (D)
  • Tucker Lepley (M)
  • John Nelson (D)
  • Isaiah Parente (M)
  • Gino Vivi (M)

Contracts extended (2)

  • Christian Ramírez (F)
  • Brady Scott (GK)

Contract options declined (2)

  • Miguel Berry (F)
  • Eriq Zavaleta (D)

In discussions (2)

  • Diego Fagúndez (M)
  • Matheus Nascimento (F)

LA Galaxy roster

