LA Galaxy in talks for Fagúndez, Nascimento returns: Year-end roster decisions

The LA Galaxy announced their year-end roster decisions on Thursday, noting they're in discussions with midfielder Diego Fagúndez and forward Matheus Nascimento about returning for 2026.

Fagúndez's contract option was declined after a two-and-a-half-year stint with the Galaxy. The 30-year-old helped LA win MLS Cup 2024 and is among the most accomplished homegrown players in MLS history (originally New England), tallying 79g/75a in 424 appearances.

Nascimento was on a season-long loan from Brazilian side Botafogo with a purchase option. The 21-year-old produced 6g/4a in 28 games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Christian Ramírez received a contract extension and outside backs Mauricio Cuevas and John Nelson both had their contract options exercised.

It all signals belief in LA's overall roster, which recovered from a historically poor start to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup (third place in Leagues Cup) and avoid a Wooden Spoon finish.

Contract options exercised (5)

Mauricio Cuevas (D)

Tucker Lepley (M)

John Nelson (D)

Isaiah Parente (M)

Gino Vivi (M)

Contracts extended (2)

Christian Ramírez (F)

Brady Scott (GK)

Contract options declined (2)

Miguel Berry (F)

Eriq Zavaleta (D)

In discussions (2)