Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to what to watch for in Week 19

Tom Bogert already ran down big storylines from several key MLS LIVE on ESPN+ games this weekend. I’m going to help you decide which (or all three) national TV games to watch this weekend. Here are six thoughts bouncing around in my head.

I’m here to simplify the “Geez, what should I do/watch/prioritize?” decision-making process while you laze about on your phone in bed, watch European soccer and scroll Twitter, or whatever it is you do on a weekend morning.

WHEN: Saturday, 6 pm ET

WATCH ON: FOX, FOX Deportes

1. The Loons have been flying under the radar. The big headline this year was the four-game losing streak. That was more than three months ago. Ancient MLS history. In those three months, Minnesota United are 7-1-5 and now just eight points behind SpSporting Kansas City with a game in hand. So why the lack of hype? Well, Minnesota are solid … but kinda unspectacular.

Emanuel Reynoso might just be the best pure chance creator in the league outside of Carles Gil (and a healthy Alejandro Pozuelo), but his numbers (2g, 6a) aren’t MVP level. There’s a reason for that. Unlike Gil, Reynoso doesn’t have Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa in front of him. That’s not a slight on the Minnesota attack. It’s just facts.

He might have a Tajon Buchanan. Robin Lod is the club’s leading scorer at six goals, followed by half a dozen at two, and has been that good. Great for Lod. Not so great for the guys who were supposed to elevate the Loons from solid to Western Conference leader. Franco Fragapane’s been fine so far (2g, 3a in 499 minutes). I’m talking about Ramon Abila (gone to D.C. United) and Adrien Hunou.