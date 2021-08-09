Recap: San Jose Earthquakes  2, LAFC 1

The Earthquakes earn their first victory at home since May 1st to move up to 10th in the West and come within two points of jumping over the playoff line. LAFC's unfortunate run of form continues, with Bob Bradley's side winless in their past five matches and struggling to find goals of their own.

The hosts found the back of the net and opened things up early after defender Nathan snuck a touch onto a Cristian Espinoza in-swinging free-kick in the 11th minute. It appeared that the goal was going to go to Espinoza, but upon Video Review, Nathan got the last touch, scoring his second goal of the season.

The home side's dominant attacking start continued, when Espinoza earned his second assist of the game. The Argentine found Lopez on top of the six yard box and the forward tapped home into the back of the net.

San Jose were made an unexpected substitution in the 37th minute when Luciano Abecasis was replaced by newly acquired striker Jeremy Ebobisse to make his club debut, with the former Portland Timbers forward getting a standing ovation as he entered the pitch.

LAFC weren't going away quietly though. A Carlos Vela set piece threatened the Quakes box and when Tristan Blackmon missed his attempted header, Jackson Yueill inadvertently headed the ball into his own net, giving LAFC a way back into the contest.

A slow start to the second half was punctured in the 65th minute when LAFC midfielder Latif Blessing danced around the box and launched a shot on target, but Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski came up big, denying Blessing from close range.