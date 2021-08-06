Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to what to watch for in Week 18

Don’t believe me? I bet you’d believe Garth Lagerwey, who got a little literary after the Sounders signed 21-year-old Brazilian winger Leo Chu from Gremio for a reported $3 million on a U22 Initiative deal.

It’s thrilling and exhausting in equal measure. It’s not going anywhere, either. Dare I say it, all this frenzied transfer activity, incoming and outgoing, is a sign that MLS 4.0 is officially here. I’m calling it the age of the emerging market, both externally and internally, and it absolutely deserves its own designation.

The symptoms are typical, but I don’t ever remember them being this acute. I can’t focus for more than a second or two. I scroll Twitter aimlessly day and night. Names, positions and transfer fees, rumored or real life, scroll through my brain like a live ticker. I’m slightly disoriented. How much GAM was that again? Was that signing TAM? Who has how many U22 Initiative roster spots left? Atlanta United are signing who, for how much and in what window?

Asked him what he meant by this and it's essentially that it's about joining the world marketplace in a real way. pic.twitter.com/aDCNrysZS8

As for the cure for transfer whiplash? There isn’t one, I’m afraid. Just 13 more games this weekend, all on MLS LIVE on ESPN+. If you can’t keep track of it all, you’re not alone. Treat your symptoms with Thursday’s Extratime. We’ll be back on Monday to sift through all the action.

Let it be known that I’m classifying this trade a “blockbuster,” a term I suggest we reserve for trades involving, at minimum, seven figures of allocation bucks. What makes it even better is everybody won in this deal.

Your team has scored multiple goals four times in 17 games, and just once in the last 12. Cade Cowell and Javier “La Chofis” Lopez are your joint leading scorers with four goals apiece. You didn’t pay $1.167 million in GAM for the guy not to give him the keys to your striker-less car. Ebobisse didn’t even play midweek so the trade could be finalized! He’s fresh. He’s got a new opportunity. He’s finally a center forward full-time (please?). Have Wondo give him a pep talk and get him out there against an LAFC defense that just shipped four goals to Sporting KC .

C’mon, Matias. We both know Jeremy Ebobisse should go straight into the starting lineup. Let him figure out his teammates and the whole man-marking thing on the fly. Do all of us tuning in for this game a solid. Do it for your team and your season. Turn the page.

Gio Savarese has two starting-caliber starting forwards he clearly prefers in Felipe Mora, a Chile international, and Jaroslaw Niezgoda, a 26-year-old Designated Player who’s still recovering from an ACL injury. This is addition by subtraction for the Timbers, who get the allocation money they need to fund other deals and stay roster compliant. Portland aren’t standing pat. U22 Initiative signing Santiago Moreno is proof of that. Ebobisse just wasn’t a snug fit and now they can use that cap space elsewhere.

For the Quakes, I think $1.167 million might turn out to be a bargain for a 24-year-old domestic forward with 15-goal-a-season (maybe even more) potential. I don’t think/I can’t believe there’s any chance they paid that price to play Ebobisse on the wing. That sort of production from a transfer from outside the league would cost at least four times the price San Jose paid and there would be no guarantees. San Jose’s recent track record outside the league is … poor. Be like the Rapids. Become a playoff team via trades and players you know will translate.

Ebobisse, meanwhile, gets his bag via a new contract and a big-time professional opportunity. The man is a center forward. He should be playing there every week. Having Cowell and Cristian Espinoza on the wings providing service and getting behind opposing defenses via Ebobisse’s hold-up play sounds like it could work quite nicely. He ought to be able to handle Almeyda’s physical demands, too. If it does work to the tune of 15 goals per season, then bigger opportunities will arise, whether in the international game or perhaps via a European transfer.