Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to watching MLS Week 26

We’re halfway through September, almost exactly 75 percent of the way through the regular season. Time is running out. Fates are crystalizing, and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are coming into greater focus every single week.

Here are Miami's results from the 11 games since that home loss to the still-rampant Revs…

Remember when Phil Neville’s side took that embarrassing 5-0 home beatdown on July 21 against the Revs ? Neville said afterward that the loss felt worse than unacceptable, that it was the “lowest in terms of my feelings after a defeat that I have had since I came to this football club – and we have had some disappointments.” The whole project, on the heels of an offseason of significant organizational change, seemed to be hanging in the balance yet again.

I went on a two-week vacation and suddenly Inter Miami CF are all the way back from the dead. Or, at the very least, they’ve got a hand thrust through the playoff soil, just a result or two from pulling themselves all six feet out of the hole they buried themselves in earlier this year.

Neville on the good form: "I didn't bring my family out here to [Miami] to fail. It took six months and a lot of heartache and pain to [play as a team.] We hit rock bottom against New England and we came out of it the right way." #InterMiamiCF

That’s a 7-1-3 record and 24 points from 33 available, including a 2-1-2 mark against Eastern Conference playoff teams (the starred matches above). It felt even better Tuesday night when Miami ended the evening in 5th place, but 8th and within a point of the playoff line is an incredible accomplishment no matter how you spin it.

As Matt Doyle pointed out on Monday , Neville’s decision to make Gregore the captain also pushed the right buttons and seemed to harden the team’s resolve (four straight shutouts).

One notable change was Neville’s shift to a 5-3-2/3-5-2 against Orlando at the beginning of August. It took a few games for the shift to truly take hold, but the switch to three central defenders gave Miami more defensive clarity and stability. Lewis Morgan ’s move to wingback clicked almost immediately. Rodolfo Pizarro , Robinson and Indiana Vassilev have been more dangerous as floaters in and around behind Higuain than they were as true wingers in a 4-3-3.

That would have sunk old Inter Miami. It was a challenge to overcome for this version, which used the Revs game as a springboard for real change, tactically and emotionally.

Chapman on the team chemistry: "We weren't playing as a team, in games you can see we have a bond now. You're seeing a a team now that has fallen in love with winning. This team has found a joy in winning. The lockeroom is very focused." #InterMiamiCF

In many ways, Gerhard Struber has swapped places with post-Revs loss Neville. Let’s just say it’s getting a little existential in Harrison – a league-leading 21 points dropped from leading positions and just 23 in the bank overall – and that 11-year playoff streak is close to becoming a memory instead of reality.

If Miami love winning so much, they better handle the nosediving Red Bulls (one win in 11) at home. Go back and look at that game-by-game rundown again. There are a lot of wins against bottom-table teams in there. That’s fine. The Red Bulls are a bottom-table team, too. Miami need points. They can’t be choosy about who they come against.

WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Univision, TUDN, Free on Twitter

ODDS: Atlanta -105, Draw +240, D.C. +270

If I could only watch one MLS game this weekend, I’d make it this one. Here are three reasons.

1. Atlanta United = Back?

The Revs are going to win the East, but everything else is wide open.

The only teams I would definitively put above this full-strength “BAMM” Atlanta United side right now are Nashville SC, recent 2-0 winners at the Benz, and the Revs. Other than that, just six points separate teams three through nine. Anybody can beat anybody. Any seeding order would make sense come Decision Day.

So are the Five Stripes “back” amid a six-wins-in-seven-games stretch to start the Gonzalo Pineda era? Sure, why not? The vibes are good. I absolutely want to believe, but I also want to see what happens when Hernan Losada and D.C. United turn up the intensity on Saturday. They didn’t lack for chances on Aug. 21 when Atlanta won at Audi Field.

2. Ezequiel Barco is playing like he wants to go to Europe

On Tuesday’s Twitter Spaces Power Rankings show – Matt Doyle and I dig into the top 10 every Tuesday at 11 am ET on my Twitter handle with guests from around the league – The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas told us that those Thiago Almada rumors aren’t going away. Winter is the window, and if that’s true, that means at least one Designated Player has to cease being a Designated Player to make room.

Seems to me like now-ish was the general timing Atlanta United were thinking when it came to a Barco sale. He just hasn’t quite hit the way his talent had us expecting. Well, the man is hitting now, and it sure helps having an in-form Marcelino Moreno, potential Newcomer of the Year Luiz Araujo and a recovering Josef Martinez around him. He’s absolutely worth watching.

3. Ola Kamara and RESPECT

Turns out a cross-section of D.C. United supporters were NOT happy that I proclaimed Ola Kamara’s MVP campaign over before it had even begun. I just don’t see a scenario that would allow that to happen. Maybe if Kamara breaks Carlos Vela’s goals scored record … and D.C. finish second in the East … but then wouldn’t Carles Gil still win as the best player on the best team?

Anyway, the point is that I have a ton of respect for Kamara’s return to the elite echelon of MLS finishers. Going back to his Crew days, he’s always been capable of Golden Boot form. Let’s just say some of the club situations he found himself in were … not ideally suited to his skillset. Not so with Losada’s D.C. United, which prizes direct play above all else and understand that finding Julian Gressel in wide positions with runners in the box is a proven recipe for success.