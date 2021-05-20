Weekend cheat sheet: Your guide to the key Week 6 storylines

Wiebe is out this week. I’m in. You may know me from the MLSsoccer.com newsletter or as “That guy I tweeted at to tell him to go run in traffic after last week’s Power Rankings .” Either way, you’re stuck with me.

Fortunately, you’re not stuck without your pick of excellent storylines to follow along with in Week 6 of the MLS calendar. We’re somewhere around 3/17ths or 7/34ths of the way done with the season and it feels we’re just getting through the heart of the early season narratives and moving into more well-informed, nuanced opinions. Or ya know, we’re all still blindly guessing at everything and won’t truly know anything until we do like a five years later retrospective somewhere down the line.

But be honest. You’re still a little hesitant here right? I think even if you’re a Galaxy fan, you’re a little hesitant here. Right?

To add your confidence in LA, you can consider the fact that it’s not just players like Chicharito making an impact. Young players like Ethan Zubak , Julian Araujo , Efra Alvarez and Adam Saldana are all getting plaudits through the first five games. Actually, Greg Vanney has nearly everyone on the team thriving. He’s sailed past expectations in year one already and it’s to the point where, honestly, this team could probably be slightly above average the rest of the year and people would consider it a a major success.

They have the second-most points and wins in the league, they’re one of two teams with four or more wins, they’ve taken down LAFC , Austin , Miami and the Red Bulls , and Chicharito is on pace for 47.6 goals. Sure that last one probably isn’t sustainable but I would consider it somewhat encouraging. Trust me when I say no one else is on pace for that many.

Be honest. How sure are you that the Galaxy are officially, unironically “back”? Like pretty sure right?

Personally, I think this is a clear playoff team. There’s no collapse incoming. They won’t keep a 12 points per five-game pace, but they’re not going to fall off the edge of the world either. That being said, my cynical 20-something world outlook isn’t letting me buy in entirely. Not yet. A result against the only non-Seattle team from the West to make MLS Cup in the last six years would go a long way toward truly convincing folks that this team is for real.

Now success is coming so quick and so heavy it’s kind of hard to believe it’s genuine. Along with recent history, you’ve still got the fact that three of LA’s four wins came against two middle/lower-tier Eastern Conference teams and an expansion team playing their fifth-straight road game.

The last few years, by Galaxy standards, have been mostly miserable. You had some optimism when Vanney came on but even folks around the team figured it would take a bit of patience before they returned to being a legitimate contender for trophies. I mean, they technically aren’t still because all the trophies belong to Seattle this year, but let’s pretend.

Atlanta gets an up-close and personal look at The Standard

Atlanta United vs. Seattle Sounders — Sun., 4:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: FOX, FOX Deportes in US; TSN in Canada

Atlanta will be coming into this one riding high after Marcelino Moreno’s 90+4’ winner against Montréal last weekend. For all the talks of their struggles in attack, they are technically tied for third in the Eastern Conference with eight points through five games. You keep that pace for the entire year and you’re at 54 points. That’s one point off the pace from Tata Martino’s first Atlanta United team and four points off the pace from Frank de Boer’s first Atlanta United team.

However, we’re all pretty aware at this point that the standard in Atlanta is higher than that. Atlanta doesn’t want to just accrue points they want to do it with the style that’s been missing since they won MLS Cup in 2018. Right now, that style is clearly missing. It’s why you have pieces being posted here on The Mothership entitled “Why isn’t Atlanta United creating chances?” that contain a lot of frightening statistics that indicate that the team doesn’t even seem to be trying to score. At least, you hope they aren’t trying because if so ... yikes. If you’re an Atlanta fan, you really want to believe that the lack of chances is down to a lack of confidence and not a lack of ability. The scary thing is that it might be both.