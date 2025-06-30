Gold Cup drama! USMNT advance past Costa Rica into semifinals

The United States won their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal on Sunday evening, eliminating Costa Rica in penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw in regulation at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Second-half substitute Damion Downs scored the winning PK in the 4-3 shootout, avoiding another upset in the continental tournament that's seen Panama and Canada ousted at this stage.

New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese was also immense during spot-kicks, making three saves to send the USMNT into a semifinal on Wednesday vs. Guatemala at St. Louis CITY SC's Energizer Park.

The USMNT were in control for much of the second half, taking a 2-1 lead after Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (43') and Columbus Crew fullback Max Arfsten (47') scored their first international goals. Those efforts negated a 12th-minute opener from Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo, who scored a PK after Arfsten conceded a foul.

But in the 71st minute, it was Costa Rica's turn to equalize when NYCFC striker Alonso Martínez finished from close range. And despite legendary Ticos goalkeeper Keylor Navas making one save in the shootout, and Malik Tillman's first-half PK hitting the post, the Central American side fell painstakingly short.

Goals