Why can't Atlanta United create chances?

It was loud, especially after Marcelino Moreno ’s 94th-minute goal gave Atlanta a 1-0 win in front of their home fans. The goal sequence was lovely: a nice piece of footwork from George Bello , a good ball in from Jake Mulraney and a headed finish from Moreno combined to create an unforgettable moment.

Atlanta United hosted a pretty spectacular event this past Saturday evening. Mercedes-Benz Stadium held more than 40,000 people for a matchup with CF Montréal , making it the most attended soccer game in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The problem for Atlanta, though, is that there haven’t been enough lovely goal sequences under Gabriel Heinze so far this season.

Atlanta currently sit in fourth place (2W-1L-2D record) in the Eastern Conference after five games, which is good. But they've only scored four goals from open play this year, which is not so good. They're tied for the fifth-fewest open play goals in MLS and have generated the ninth-lowest amount of xG per game (1.06). The season is young, but it’s becoming clear that Heinze’s team has a chance creation problem. Including matches played in the Concacaf Champions League, the Five Stripes have only scored more than one goal in a game once in nine total matches.

Now, this isn’t intended to be a piece that callously tosses Atlanta under the bus. Like a handful of other MLS teams, Atlanta are dealing with the aftermath of having played additional CCL games early on in the year. They’re also trying to adjust to playing under a new manager and have dealt with some injuries and squad fluctuations over the season's first few weeks. Those are all major reasons why Atlanta have struggled to create chances in 2021.

But they aren’t the only reasons. Right now, Atlanta United are playing too safe.

Heinze has Atlanta dominating a score of possession metrics. They attempt and complete the most passes in the league on a per-game basis, have the longest possessions by more than two seconds and average more passes per possession than any other team in MLS. If we take a quick look back at Heinze’s last coaching stop, Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, none of those statistics look terribly surprising. In 2019-20, Heinze’s Velez Sarsfield averaged 59.7% possession in the Argentinian first division, according to FBref. In 2018-19, Velez Sarsfield averaged 58.4% possession. Heinze wants the ball – it’s non-negotiable.

However, when you’re a team that dominates possession, there’s a real danger of that possession becoming the end instead of the means. That’s why Pep Guardiola is famous for saying, “You have to pass the ball with a clear intention, with the aim of making it into the opposition's goal. It's not about passing for the sake of it.”

Atlanta United have fallen into the trap of passing the ball simply to pass the ball – and the numbers show it. Their passes have the highest expected completion percentage in MLS with 84.65%. What does that mean? Well, imagine if I passed the ball five feet to my left. The odds of me completing that pass are a lot higher than me completing a 40-yard diagonal. That’s the idea behind expected completion percentage. Atlanta, with their league-high expected completion percentage, play a lot of safe passes. The Philadelphia Union have the lowest expected completion percentage in MLS (71.87%) and play more aggressively in possession. More long balls, more direct play and more risks.