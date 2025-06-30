USA vs. Guatemala: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal

The US men's national team face upset-minded Guatemala in a 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal on Wednesday evening at St. Louis CITY SC's Energizer Park.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Univision, TUDN
When
- Wednesday, July 2 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri
The winner meets Mexico or Honduras in the July 6 final at NRG Stadium in Houston, moving one step closer to winning the regional tournament.
This summer's Gold Cup offers the USMNT their last tournament preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster includes 15 MLS players.
After topping Group D with three straight wins, the USMNT needed penalty kicks to advance past Costa Rica in the quarterfinals.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna and Columbus Crew fullback Max Arfsten both scored their first international goals in the 2-2 draw, then New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese made three saves during spot-kicks. Damion Downs deposited the winning PK to settle a 4-3 shootout scoreline.
With their win, the USMNT advanced to the Gold Cup semifinals for the 17th time in 18 overall editions. They're chasing the program's eighth Gold Cup title and first since 2021.
Guatemala are fresh off one of their biggest results in program history, earning a 1-1 comeback draw vs. Canada in the quarterfinals before advancing 6-5 in penalty kicks.
Former Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubín headed home a second-half equalizer, cancelling out Jonathan David's first-half PK. José Morales scored the winning spot-kick and goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro impressed while filling in for the injured Nicholas Hagen (Columbus Crew).
Los Chapines, whose squad includes D.C. United defender Aaron Herrera and CF Montréal attacker Olger Escobar, are in their first Gold Cup semifinal since 1996. They keep defying expectations as the No. 106 team in the FIFA World Rankings.