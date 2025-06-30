USA vs. Guatemala: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal

This summer's Gold Cup offers the USMNT their last tournament preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup . Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster includes 15 MLS players.

The winner meets Mexico or Honduras in the July 6 final at NRG Stadium in Houston, moving one step closer to winning the regional tournament.

With their win, the USMNT advanced to the Gold Cup semifinals for the 17th time in 18 overall editions. They're chasing the program's eighth Gold Cup title and first since 2021.

After topping Group D with three straight wins, the USMNT needed penalty kicks to advance past Costa Rica in the quarterfinals.

Guatemala are fresh off one of their biggest results in program history, earning a 1-1 comeback draw vs. Canada in the quarterfinals before advancing 6-5 in penalty kicks.

Former Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubín headed home a second-half equalizer, cancelling out Jonathan David's first-half PK. José Morales scored the winning spot-kick and goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro impressed while filling in for the injured Nicholas Hagen (Columbus Crew).