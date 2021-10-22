Weekend Cheat Sheet: Chasing history, bragging rights & more in Week 32

Because I was curious, I pulled the Opta breakdown for both teams with and without Ruidiaz and Pulido this season. Here’s what I found…

In the meantime, the big storyline here, outside playoff positioning and home-field advantage en route to MLS Cup, is the status of both clubs’ Designated Player No. 9s. Raul Ruidiaz is still in Peru rehabbing his hamstring, and Alan Pulido is making progress from knee surgery that figures to keep him out until at least the final gasps of the regular season.

This matchup is always fun, plus there’s silverware at stake, just not for the teams involved. If Seattle don’t win, New England are Supporters’ Shield winners. More on that in a bit.

Time to put that theory to the test on Saturday to get Week 32 started.

I should lead with the obvious: this is an imperfect way to measure the effects both players have on their respective teams. There’s a lot of context missing here. However, it does reflect what I think the results and the eye test suggest, which is that Seattle are a deeper team with a better defense, thus better able to weather the absence of their Best XI-level No. 9.

On the flip side, the Galaxy were slumping hard for most of the late summer and early fall, but they’ve won two straight and have a home playoff game within reach! They’re worth watching again!

Who will be the best of the worst in the West?

WHEN: Sunday, 5 pm ET

WATCH ON: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

BetMGM ODDS: Austin +110, Tie +260, Houston +21-

It’s been a tough season for the state of Texas (outside Ricardo Pepi), at least in MLS terms. The only teams in the Western Conference who have “e” next to their names hail from, you guessed it, Texas.

Shout out to El Paso Locomotive, who are carrying water for the whole state by leading the USL Championship’s Western Conference Mountain Division standings while beating up on their fellow Texas clubs (San Antonio FC, Austin Bold and RGV Toros). El Paso already locked up the USLC Copa Tejas with a 7-2-2 record and will take the 2021 Copa Tejas Shield as well on points per game.

In MLS, there are two Texas rivalry matches remaining this season, including this weekend’s national TV clash at Q2 Stadium on ESPN and Austin FC’s visit to FC Dallas next Saturday. Here’s where things currently stand:

FC Dallas (2-1-2) – 8 points (first on third tiebreaker: goals scored) Houston Dynamo (2-1-2) – 8 points Austin FC (1-3-0) – 3 points

Austin FC don’t have much to play for other than pride and their jobs, but some expansion season bragging rights are still within reach. All they have to do is win twice in a week to get to nine points at the expense of their rivals and the mantle will be theirs.