Wednesday takeaways: What we learned from Week 17's action

At their best, their endless collection of midfielders are controlling the game and allowing their forwards and outstanding fullbacks to thrive. Tonight looked a little closer to that. And all it took was Jakob Glesnes scoring a goal with the back of his head while spinning through the air. He’s frankly never scored a more boring goal. But tonight it may have kickstarted the Union back to life.

“That was us tonight,” Jim Curtin said after the game. From what I can tell, I’d agree. At least it’s the version of the Union I actually want to see.

Anyway, they heard me talking and now I look pretty stupid. Because after looking a bit lifeless as of late and with their lone DP seemingly leaving the team, they slammed their foot on the gas tonight and completely disposed of Toronto by the end of the first half. Any energy and verve that had been missing in a string of games where the Union only won once in their last seven showed back up in full during the first half of their 3-0 win over Toronto Wednesday .

I’d recently started doing something I don’t usually let myself do. I started worrying about the Philadelphia Union . I know, I know. I’m not going to pretend like it was a smart decision. I’m not proud. But sometimes you just can’t help yourself. Are not we all human?

Those issues are there. And there’s only so much you can pin on missing pieces when other teams across the league are as or more injured. You’d just expect a little more from last year’s champs. Especially when everyone else figured the Crew had a chance to improve this year. Instead, things are going backward. Midway through the season, the Crew have a negative goal differential and are barely in a playoff spot.

Look, I’m pretty on record already about Columbus’s struggles. They’ve generated chances at a wildly low rate and their defense has been saved every now and then by a little luck and Eloy Room . Tonight, neither of those things could save them. D.C. United played them off the field, took a break for a bit, and then woke back up just to make sure that Columbus didn’t stumble into a point. Hey, at least Columbus actually created enough chances to score twice? Losing 4-2 is technically an improvement on losing 4-1.

Philadelphia soothed my worries tonight. And in a way, Columbus did the same. And by that I mean, Columbus absolutely did not do that. They made them far, far worse. But it’s nice to have the balance I guess?

Sporting KC absolutely throttled LAFC in the first half. LAFC had a few chances of course, but all SKC had to do was weather the storm and wait for LAFC to make a mistake. It came in the form of three LAFC players nearly colliding with each other at the top of the box as the ball trickled out to Alan Pulido who rolled the ball into an empty net. I don’t know why LAFC seem to hate LAFC like they do. But I do know that Sporting are always very eager to capitalize on it.

As soon as LAFC’s Tristan Blackmon earned red card in the last meeting between these two teams, it just seemed obvious that SKC were about to hit another gear and power LAFC out of the game. As soon as the ball rolled to Pulido tonight, you knew SKC were about to do the same. LAFC are just missing whatever it is their missing that keeps them from doing what they need to do to win games. Whether its individual mistakes, multiple individual mistakes happening at once or plain bad luck, this team is missing something that’s equal parts hard to explain and totally crippling.