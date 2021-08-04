Report: Atlanta United target Gremio forward Ferreira to boost offense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Atlanta United may be struggling on the field, but they appear to be owning MLS silly season with another reported transfer target from South America, all while they continue searching for a manager to replace Gabriel Heinze.

A report from Brazilian journalist Jeremias Wernek says Atlanta are on the verge of signing Gremio winger Ferreira, with the Five Stripes apparently willing to pay the 23-year-old’s termination fee of $9.5 million. Ferreira still has more than two years left on his contract with the Brazilian Serie A side.

Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates had reportedly previously made an offer for the attacker, but that was rejected.