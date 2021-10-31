"We’re flying right now": NYCFC clinch playoff spot as Taty Castellanos nears Golden Boot

As the mood’s changed internally, NYCFC also have striker Valentin Castellanos atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. He recorded two goals and one assist against Inter Miami, bringing his career-year totals to 18 goals and eight assists.

“He’s maybe the best striker in the league. Him and Maxi are special,” Deila said.” As I said, they work great and what Maxi puts down is priceless and that says something about the structure of the central line of the pitch with Keaton, as well, you have Maxime and Callens. These guys, when they are switched on and work like this and are organized like this, then we are a really good football team.”