"We’re flying right now": NYCFC clinch playoff spot as Taty Castellanos nears Golden Boot

When the dust settled on Saturday’s Week 34 games, New York City FC had clinched a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Their 3-1 win at Inter Miami CF got the ball rolling, then the Columbus Crew’s own 3-1 victory at D.C. United later that evening sealed the deal. Now, for the sixth straight year, the Cityzens are postseason-bound.
This arrives on the heels of a four-plus game scoreless streak, which they’ve flipped into a four-game unbeaten run and three straight wins. Playoff soccer is often about peaking at the right time, and NYCFC are trending in that direction.
“It’s hard to say but we definitely have our confidence back,” midfielder Keaton Parks said after the Miami win. “We’re flying right now, everyone is happy, everyone is enjoying the moment itself. So, it’s hard to say exactly what was going on. It happens in football, so it’s that we’re back on the winning side of things and were going to keep carrying this forward.”
As the mood’s changed internally, NYCFC also have striker Valentin Castellanos atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. He recorded two goals and one assist against Inter Miami, bringing his career-year totals to 18 goals and eight assists.
How head coach Ronny Deila sees it, Castellanos spearheads a spine that’s fueled their uptick in form. Others in that category include Parks and Maxi Moralez in midfield, as well as Maxime Chanot and Alexander Callens at center back.
“He’s maybe the best striker in the league. Him and Maxi are special,” Deila said.” As I said, they work great and what Maxi puts down is priceless and that says something about the structure of the central line of the pitch with Keaton, as well, you have Maxime and Callens. These guys, when they are switched on and work like this and are organized like this, then we are a really good football team.”
Asked about NYCFC’s late-season surge, Deila pointed to their 1-1 draw at Atlanta United on Oct. 20. They were rescued by a 90th-minute free kick from Gudmundur Thorarinsson, a play that’s sparked them on.
Up next, NYCFC will tackle a Decision Day test against the Philadelphia Union on Nov. 7 at Yankee Stadium (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). The Union also clinched a playoff spot Saturday night – all without competing – and Eastern Conference seeding will be on the line.
And just perhaps NYCFC's underlying numbers, like a league-best 26.65 xG-xGA total (expected goals minus expected goals against), are going from promising metrics to on-field danger.
“I’ve said many times, this team is capable to do everything but we have to raise our bottom level,” Deila said. “To do that, it takes experience. Today we played like a grown-up team that is mature and makes really good decisions, then you get points.”