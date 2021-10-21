Recap: Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

A late Gudmundur Thórarinsson free-kick golazo saw New York City FC deny Atlanta United all three points Wednesday evening, as the Eastern Conference sides played to a 1-1 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thorarinsson’s 90th-minute strike helped NYCFC pick up a valuable away point to remain in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race; coupled with other results on the night, they pulled level on points with D.C. United for the seventh and final spot in the postseason. Atlanta remained in fifth place with 43 points, three behind fourth-place Orlando.

NYCFC arguably held the better plays in the game's early stages, but Atlanta opened the scoring just past the quarter-hour mark after Luiz Araujo dispossessed Jesus Medina near midfield. The Brazilian DP finished off a nice solo run with a feed to Marcelino Moreno, who fired it past Sean Johnson for his second goal in as many matches and a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

Atlanta carried the play from that point, seeing various chances to double their margin go begging – none better than George Bello’s 55th-minute attempt that struck the woodwork. With the hosts looking to build on a slim lead, NYCFC started to gradually grow into the match as they attempted to equalize.