"We can’t settle": CF Montréal chase East's top spot after beating Atlanta United

CF Montréal were slow out of the gates in 2022, losing their first three MLS games as they juggled a run to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.
Based on CFM’s last month-and-a-half, that seems but a distant memory.
Head coach Wilfried Nancy’s team secured a 2-1 win over visiting Atlanta United on Saturday behind a man-of-the-match performance from Canadian international defender Kamal Miller, who opened the scoring and provided the assist on Joaquin Torres’ game-winning header.
Now, they’re six games unbeaten with four victories during this stretch. And in midfielder Djordje Mihailovic’s view, this strong form was more of an inevitability.
“Everybody was worried about the start of our season, and I think it was normal that we started that way with two competitions and we had games every three days in difficult environments,” Mihailovic said. “Once we got out of that and we finally got a groove, this is only normal. I know a lot of the media was a little worried, but within the group we were confident that this is how it’s going to be and we just have to keep it going.”
Montréal just started playing at Stade Saputo two weeks ago, when they earned a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. That’s offered a significant boost after opening with five of six on the road, their lone home fixture during that span held at Stade Olympique.
Miller, one of several potential World Cup-bound players on CFM with Les Rouges, feels the entire squad is bought in after narrowly missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs a year ago. They sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings on 14 points.
“The whole year, since the start of the season and Champions League, we’ve been playing a very good brand of soccer and hurting every team we play,” Miller said. “The results weren't there early in the season, we were struggling with results. And chemistry at the back, I think we’re in a very good spot where everything is falling into place. We’re getting some lucky bounces as well, and that’s helping for sure. I think it’s just really good vibes in the locker room. You can see the guys that come into the game off the bench, they have such a big impact.”
Nancy said Montréal “found a way” against Atlanta, despite holding 38% possession. They also “knew we could score goals,” especially after earning a 3-3 draw vs. the Five Stripes earlier this season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Perhaps the only downside for Montréal is midfielders Victor Wanyama and Ismaël Koné will both be suspended for their upcoming home match (May 7) vs. Orlando City SC due to yellow card accumulation. They’re vying with the Lions for first place in the East, alongside Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls, making it a consequential match. Only three points separate the clubs.
“We can’t settle. We have an opportunity in the next few weeks that if we continue this way we can get on top of the table in the East,” Mihailovic said. “But we have to stay grounded, stay focused and just worry about showing up to training with the right mindset.”