Player of the Week

CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller named Continental Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

After scoring one goal and assisting on another to help power a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United, CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller has garnered MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 9.

The Canadian international was central to his club's victory over the Five Stripes, opening the scoring just four minutes into the contest with a headed finish off a free-kick delivery from Djordje Mihailovic.

After Atlanta equalized through a 51st-minute strike from Marcelino Moreno, Miller created the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute. He made a devastating juke to shed a pair of defenders on the right side, then sent in a cross that was converted with a redirected header by Joaquin Torres.

Check out the "smart choice" highlight reel below:

Miller's heroics helped continue a fantastic run of form for CF Montréal. Head coach Wilfried Nancy's side has now gone 4W-0L-2D over their last six matches, reaching the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miller is the first defender to win Player of the Week honors since Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea managed the feat in Week 14 of the 2020 season. He's also the first CF Montréal player to win POTW since Bojan did so in Week 19 of 2020.

CF Montréal return to action Saturday vs. Orlando City SC (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), Miller's first MLS team before he headed up north to Canada in 2021.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week CF Montréal Kamal Miller

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza named Week 8 Player of the Week
NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos named Week 7 Player of the Week
Inter Miami striker Leonardo Campana named Week 6 Player of the Week
More News
More News
Report: Chicago Fire nearing MLS return for Chris Mueller after Hibs stay
Transfer Tracker

Report: Chicago Fire nearing MLS return for Chris Mueller after Hibs stay
CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller named Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller named Continental Player of the Week
Three eMLS teams compete in EA Team of the Season Cup in London, Atlanta United earn top-four finish
eMLS

Three eMLS teams compete in EA Team of the Season Cup in London, Atlanta United earn top-four finish
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Andre Blake heroics, Patryk Klimala brace take Week 9 by storm

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Andre Blake heroics, Patryk Klimala brace take Week 9 by storm
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 9
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 9
Nashville SC's Sean Davis discusses breaking Asian-American barriers on Good Morning America

Nashville SC's Sean Davis discusses breaking Asian-American barriers on Good Morning America
More News
Video
Video
Handball in Nashville-Philly? Enough for PK in Orlando?
1:54
Instant Replay

Handball in Nashville-Philly? Enough for PK in Orlando?
Nashville host 30k-person party, Red Bulls make history, LAFC go turbo & MORE
26:02

Nashville host 30k-person party, Red Bulls make history, LAFC go turbo & MORE
GOLAZOS GALORE from Texas Clubs! Which is your Goal of the Week for Week 9?
1:41

GOLAZOS GALORE from Texas Clubs! Which is your Goal of the Week for Week 9?
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | May 01, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | May 01, 2022
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10