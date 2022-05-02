CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller named Continental Player of the Week

After scoring one goal and assisting on another to help power a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United , CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller has garnered MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 9.

After Atlanta equalized through a 51st-minute strike from Marcelino Moreno , Miller created the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute. He made a devastating juke to shed a pair of defenders on the right side, then sent in a cross that was converted with a redirected header by Joaquin Torres .

The Canadian international was central to his club's victory over the Five Stripes, opening the scoring just four minutes into the contest with a headed finish off a free-kick delivery from Djordje Mihailovic .

Miller's heroics helped continue a fantastic run of form for CF Montréal. Head coach Wilfried Nancy's side has now gone 4W-0L-2D over their last six matches, reaching the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miller is the first defender to win Player of the Week honors since Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea managed the feat in Week 14 of the 2020 season. He's also the first CF Montréal player to win POTW since Bojan did so in Week 19 of 2020.

CF Montréal return to action Saturday vs. Orlando City SC (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), Miller's first MLS team before he headed up north to Canada in 2021.