Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, New York City FC 0

Cristian Casseres Jr. slammed in a finish from an early free kick, and that's all the New York Red Bulls needed Sunday afternoon to defeat New York City FC 1-0 at Red Bull Arena and draw level on points with their Hudson River Derby rivals.

Casseres' fifth goal of the season and first since early July puts both New York-based clubs on 40 points and 11 wins, one point off the pace in the race for Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

NYCFC sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings via the second tiebreaker with their +11 goal difference to the Red Bulls' +5, but have now gone five matches without a victory and four matches (and 419 minutes) without a goal. RBNY are now unbeaten in seven games (five wins, two draws) to surge up the table.

As in their recent previous contests, the visitors weren't scoreless through a lack of chances.

Carlos Coronel denied Santiago Rodriguez's volley from very close range just before halftime and Maxi Moralez's deflected shot late in the second half.