NYCFC take "professional mindset" into CCL home match in Los Angeles

New York City FC , protecting a 2-0 aggregate lead for the second leg of their Round of 16 Concacaf Champions League series against Costa Rica's Santos de Guápiles on Wednesday (6 pm ET | FS2, TUDN), are nearly in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

While they're certainly in the driver's seat, the Cityzens are hosting in some unorthodox circumstances. NYCFC are playing at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium due to a lack of venue availability – and Concacaf approved ones – in the New York area. With the defending MLS Cup champions opening their 2022 title defense at the LA Galaxy on Sunday (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), Banc of California became a logical solution.

It deprives NYCFC of their usual home-field advantage in the traditional sense, and head coach Ronny Deila admitted on Tuesday that it's a bit of a curveball. But given the circumstances, Deila feels they're prepared to tackle the two-game week, with no cross-country trip needed while juggling multiple competitions.

"It's odd of course to play in LA," Deila told reporters on his pre-match media availability. "At the same time it's the best option for us when you see the whole week, the whole period together where we couldn't play in the stadiums in New York. So it's good for us to travel here, have good weather, and train on even pitches, and the game is going to be in a top stadium as well. So in one way it's a little bit weird, but in another way it's good to be here and it also gets us better prepared for the game against Galaxy."