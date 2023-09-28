Want playoffs? These 7 players need clutch performances

He’s a lot further down the scouting report now than he was a couple of months ago, but DeAndre Yedlin still has a key role to play for Tata Martino’s team. Now while opposing defenses are focused on trying to slow down Lionel Messi in the right half-space (when he’s available) or Sergio Busquets at the base of midfield, they also have to worry about Miami’s overlapping outside backs. Jordi Alba will capture plenty of attention on the left, leaving Yedlin an opportunity to catch teams off guard on the right.