LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Edwin Cerrillo from FC Dallas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

LA receive: Edwin Cerrillo

Edwin Cerrillo DAL receive: Up to $600k GAM, sell-on %

The LA Galaxy continue to canvas the MLS trade market for midseason additions, announcing Thursday afternoon they have acquired midfielder Edwin Cerrillo from FC Dallas.

In exchange for Cerrillo, Dallas receive up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) which breaks down as $200k that's guaranteed and $400k that's conditional. Dallas also retain a sell-on percentage in the 22-year-old homegrown.

The move was completed before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed on Wednesday evening.

"We are pleased to announce Edwin’s addition to the club. Edwin is a talented defensive midfielder who has already played over 100 professional games by the age of 22," Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. "His education in the position and quality with and without the ball will help him quickly integrate into the group."

Cerrillo arrives in LA with midfielder Gastón Brugman set for a long-term absence after recently suffering a meniscus (knee) injury. Cerrillo, who turned pro in February 2019, was a consistent starter for FC Dallas for the past three seasons and has four assists in 87 league games (62 starts). He's poised to join Riqui Puig and Mark Delgado in LA's midfield.

As Cerrillo departs Dallas, they brought in ex-Real Madrid star Asier Illarramendi to strengthen their midfield. That veteran-minded move helps weather the ex-US youth international joining another Western Conference club.

"Edwin Cerrillo has been an integral part of our club, developing through the FC Dallas academy ranks, progressing to North Texas SC, and making numerous appearances for the FC Dallas," club president Dan Hunt said in a release. "Throughout Edwin's journey with us, he has displayed dedication and commitment to our club's values, and we appreciate his contributions on and off the field."