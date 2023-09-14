Alan Pulido signs DP extension with Sporting Kansas City

Pulido, who joined Sporting from Liga MX side Chivas, has amassed 29 goals and 11 assists in 61 matches across all competitions. Currently tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race (13 goals), his 0.48 goals per match is the sixth-best scoring rate in MLS since the start of 2020 among players with at least 50 games played.

The 32-year-old Mexican international, who’s enjoying his most prolific campaign since becoming SKC’s club-record signing before the 2020 season, was due to be out of contract this winter.

Pulido has scored 12 MLS goals since the start of June (MLS high), affirming his comeback from a season-ending knee injury that caused him to miss all of 2022. A leading candidate for the 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year award, he was voted MLS Player of the Month for June 2023 and has been selected to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi five times this season.

Over the last four seasons, Sporting have thrived with Pulido on the field and struggled without him. In his 56 regular-season appearances since 2020, SKC have a 28W-16L-12D record (.607 winning percentage) with 1.71 points per game and 1.77 goals per game. In the 61 matches without Pulido during that time, Sporting are 20W-28L-13D (.434 winning percentage) with 1.2 points per game and 1.25 goals per game.

As Pulido extends his stay at SKC, they are 12th in the Western Conference standings and chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. They resume play Saturday at Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).