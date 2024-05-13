Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 13

Golazos are always celebrated, but mean a bit more against a rival. Here are some of the best goals from Matchday 13, the start of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire. Vote here for your favorite.
Héctor Herrera: In a goal straight from the training ground, Herrera played a short corner to Amine Bassi, took the return pass and tucked the ball into the side netting from the edge of the 18-yard box. It was the opener in Houston Dynamo FC’s 2-1 win at Western Conference rival Sporting Kansas City.
Matías Rojas: A week after opening his MLS account in style, winning Matchday 12’s AT&T Goal of the Matchday, Rojas is back with a long-distance free kick as Inter Miami CF rallied to beat CF Montréal, 3-2.
Luis Muriel: Good things come to those who wait and the waiting is over for the Colombian striker, who netted a brace, including a thunderous left-footed equalizing blast, in a 3-2 comeback win for Orlando City SC at the Philadelphia Union.
Raúl Ruidíaz: In one of MLS’ longest-running rivalries, the Peruvian talisman fired home the winning goal, taking advantage of a sliver of space to poke a left-footed blast past Maxime Crépeau in Seattle Sounders FC’s 2-1 win at the Portland Timbers.