Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 13

Golazos are always celebrated, but mean a bit more against a rival. Here are some of the best goals from Matchday 13, the start of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire. Vote here for your favorite.

Héctor Herrera: In a goal straight from the training ground, Herrera played a short corner to Amine Bassi, took the return pass and tucked the ball into the side netting from the edge of the 18-yard box. It was the opener in Houston Dynamo FC’s 2-1 win at Western Conference rival Sporting Kansas City.

Luis Muriel: Good things come to those who wait and the waiting is over for the Colombian striker, who netted a brace, including a thunderous left-footed equalizing blast, in a 3-2 comeback win for Orlando City SC at the Philadelphia Union.