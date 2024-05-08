Inter Miami CF's Matias Rojas wins AT&T Goal of the Matchday

Rojas' strike from outside the box after Messi's feed put the Herons up 2-0 before they ran rampant with another Rojas goal, lofted by a Messi marker and a Luis Suárez hat trick. The distance strike resulted in a 45.5% win for the Paraguayan attacking midfielder.

2nd place, Jack McGlynn (28.2%): McGlynn stunned D.C. United supporters with a strike from distance, finding a pocket near the top of the box before unleashing a rocket into the top corner in the Philadelphia Union's 2-2 comeback draw.

3rd place, Federico Bernardeschi (20.4%): After some goalscoring frustrations to start the year, the Italian Designated Player struck twice for Toronto FC in their 3-1 win over FC Dallas, including a curling strike after cutting in from the wing to beat Maarten Paes.

4th place, Tomás Chancalay (6%): It took just a single goal for the New England Revolution to pick up all three points against Chicago Fire FC on Matchday 12, and it came down to a blistering long-distance strike from Chancalay.