Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 11

First-class strikes for MLS stars | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Matchday 11 was full of firsts, as three AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominees scored their first goal of the 2023 season.

Jonathan Lewis put the finishing touches on the Colorado Rapids3-1 win over the LA Galaxy with his first goal of the season. The speedy winger ran onto Connor Ronan's through ball and scored from an acute angle past late-charging goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann.

Lewis also started the sequence by taking down a long ball played out of the back and playing to Ronan, who picked up his third assist on the night.

Claudio Bravo is nominated for some pinpoint accuracy on his first-ever MLS goal, which gave the Portland Timbers a brief late lead in a 2-2 draw against Austin FC. The Argentine defender took a touch after receiving the ball from Evander and slipped his low, left-footed inside the far post from 25 yards out.

Goals king Josef Martinez also scored his first goal of the season – his first in an Inter Miami CF jersey – and it came against his former club in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United. But the former Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner is nominated for his second goal, the 75th-minute match-winner that set a new MLS record.

Martinez latched onto a ball into the box by right back DeAndre Yedlin and put his sliding finish inside the far post to become the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season goals.

And then there’s Luciano Acosta's second goal of the 2023 season, a stunning Olimpico slipped inside the near post and past goalkeeper Tyler Miller in FC Cincinnati’s 2-1 win over D.C. United. The Garys remain tied on points atop the Eastern Conference with the New England Revolution.

