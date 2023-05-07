Josef Martínez: The King becomes fastest to 100 MLS goals

Martínez, 29, joined Miami during the offseason after reaching a contract buyout with Atlanta, the Eastern Conference club where he rose to legendary status – most memorably winning MLS Cup and capturing Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2018.

Ninety-eight of the Venezuelan star's goals came with the Five Stripes, then he reached the century mark at DRV PNK Stadium via his first tallies with the Herons. Martínez scored from the penalty spot in the 59th minute – with his first touch of the Matchday 11 game after subbing on in the second half – and then slid home the game-winner in the 75th minute.