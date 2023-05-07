Josef Martínez: The King becomes fastest to 100 MLS goals

Jonathan Sigal

There's a new record-holder.

Josef Martínez is now the fastest player in Major League Soccer history to 100 regular-season goals, reaching that mark with a brace in Inter Miami CF's 2-1 win Saturday night over none other than Atlanta United.

Fastest to 100 MLS goals
Player
Games
1. Josef Martínez
142
2. Bradley Wright-Phillips
159
3. Taylor Twellman
174
4. Chris Wondolowski
210
5. Ante Razov
217
6. Landon Donovan
221

WATCH: King Josef Martínez joins the 100 club in record-setting fashion!

Martínez, 29, joined Miami during the offseason after reaching a contract buyout with Atlanta, the Eastern Conference club where he rose to legendary status – most memorably winning MLS Cup and capturing Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2018.

Ninety-eight of the Venezuelan star's goals came with the Five Stripes, then he reached the century mark at DRV PNK Stadium via his first tallies with the Herons. Martínez scored from the penalty spot in the 59th minute – with his first touch of the Matchday 11 game after subbing on in the second half – and then slid home the game-winner in the 75th minute.

Now, The King is in a class of his own.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Charles Boehm

Hany Mukhtar: Nashville SC's "jewel" shows why he's the MVP

Philadelphia Union respond to CCL exit with "street fight" win at Red Bulls

Jozy Altidore makes BMO Field return in Revs-Toronto: "This is home for me"

FC Dallas vs. St. Louis CITY SC postponed due to inclement weather

Josef Martínez finds "happiness and sadness" as MLS record arrives vs. Atlanta United

