Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 10

There's no rest for the weary and no sleeping on these golazos from Matchday 10.
Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday.
Jayden Nelson: The Canadian World Cup hopeful got the party started in Austin FC's 2-0 Walmart Saturday Showdown win over Copa Tejas rival Houston Dynamo FC with a curling strike inside the far post.
Ahmed Qasem: In similar fashion, the Swedish forward cut the ball back to his left foot and cushioned his shot inside the far post in Nashville SC's 4-2 win over Charlotte FC.
Pep Biel: In the same match, the Spanish midfielder went top bins on a thunderous strike from outside the box that left Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake rooted to his spot.
Marco Reus: The German legend scored a brace in Matchday 10's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, including a perfectly-placed curling free kick to lead the LA Galaxy to a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake.