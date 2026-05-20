Sporting Kansas City's Stephen Afrifa wins Goal of the Matchday

The 25-year-old Canadian completed SKC's 2-1 comeback victory over Austin FC with a peachy curler off the underside of the crossbar that left goalkeeper Brad Stuver with no chance.

Sporting Kansas City forward Stephen Afrifa has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors, securing 44.9% of the fan vote.

3rd place, Hugo Picard (14.1%): The French midfielder took a touch to settle and curled a long-range banger over a diving Andre Blake to earn the Columbus Crew a 1-1 draw at the Philadelphia Union.

4th place, Mikkel Desler (7.7%): The fullback pushed forward into the box to open the scoring with a well-struck full volley in Austin's 2-1 loss to SKC.