Toronto delivers electric atmosphere for Canada's historic World Cup opener

Canada's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina was not just the first match of their Group B campaign – it was a landmark moment for the program and the city of Toronto.
With a packed Toronto Stadium providing the backdrop, a crowd of raucous supporters descended on the home of Toronto FC to take in Canada's first-ever World Cup match on home soil. They ultimately saw Les Rouges fight to earn their first-ever World Cup point in a 1-1 draw, delivered by Cyle Larin's clutch equalizer.
Fans decked out in red packed the stands and were not only treated to a brilliant World Cup contest, but also an opening ceremony featuring Canadian music stars Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers were also spotted cheering amongst the crowd.
"The energy today was beautiful, it was electric, we loved it," Canada winger Ali Ahmed said after the match. "They helped us keep going, keep pushing. This is what we want from Canada. We want passionate fans who want the game to mean this much to Canada. So, it's nice to see.
"Honestly, it felt like, when you have 40,000 fans screaming, pushing positivity," the former Vancouver Whitecaps FC attacker added. "Trust me, it helps you go extra hard, gives you extra [in the] tank."
Early adversity
That energy and passion was tested early when Bosnia and Herzegovina took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute through Jovo Lukić, forcing the hosts to spend most of the contest chasing the game. Canada generated several dangerous opportunities over the course of the match, but came up empty on multiple occasions, only heightening the tension.
That tension finally gave way to jubilation in the 79th minute. Just minutes after coming off the bench, Larin capped a slick attacking move with a volleyed finish that sent Toronto Stadium into a frenzy.
The combination of the goal's quality and timing sparked the loudest moment of the night, rescuing a point and ensuring Les Rouges marked their home World Cup debut with a memorable comeback.
"Amazing," Canada winger Liam Millar said of the support postgame. "Me being from Toronto, it has always been a dream for me to have the World Cup here, so for the ball to go in and to hear the crowd erupt like that was amazing."
Result to build on
While the draw might not have been an ideal result for the hosts, the late equalizer flipped a potentially disappointing loss into a memorable moment.
Canada walked away with a valuable point and renewed belief as they turn their attention to a June 18 meeting with Qatar at Vancouver Stadium.
"I thought this was how it was going to happen, especially in a city like Toronto," Ahmed said. "Toronto is a sports city."