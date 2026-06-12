Toronto delivers electric atmosphere for Canada's historic World Cup opener

Canada' s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina was not just the first match of their Group B campaign – it was a landmark moment for the program and the city of Toronto.

With a packed Toronto Stadium providing the backdrop, a crowd of raucous supporters descended on the home of Toronto FC to take in Canada's first-ever World Cup match on home soil. They ultimately saw Les Rouges fight to earn their first-ever World Cup point in a 1-1 draw, delivered by Cyle Larin's clutch equalizer.

Fans decked out in red packed the stands and were not only treated to a brilliant World Cup contest, but also an opening ceremony featuring Canadian music stars Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers were also spotted cheering amongst the crowd.

"The energy today was beautiful, it was electric, we loved it," Canada winger Ali Ahmed said after the match. "They helped us keep going, keep pushing. This is what we want from Canada. We want passionate fans who want the game to mean this much to Canada. So, it's nice to see.