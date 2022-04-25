Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 8

Goal of the Week

Despite three 0-0 draws, there were goals galore in Week 8 of the MLS regular season – 42 to be exact – and a few that stood out from the pack were nominated for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week.

“With a swagger and a smile,” as ESPN's Jon Champion said, Leo Campana struck again for Inter Miami CF, finishing clinically inside the far post for an equalizer that capped a well-worked setup as the Herons defeated Atlanta United 2-1 for their club-best fourth straight victory.

Taxi Fountas' introduction didn't take long, striking a stunning low-driven volley that snuck past Brad Knighton for his first of two on the night in D.C. United's 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution.

Toronto FC raced out to a two-goal lead in what would be a 5-4 defeat at NYCFC on a Jesus Jimenez brace. His second, a nifty chip over Sean Johnson, was also nominated this week.

Minnesota United FC scored three goals inside the final 20 minutes in a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire FC, with Robin Lod providing the final tally, slipping past Wyatt Omsberg before firing past Gaga Slonina.

