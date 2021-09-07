Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 23

It’s ballot time for Week 23’s AT&T Goal of the Week.
This round of options includes a bob-and-weave move from FC Dallas attacker Jesus Ferreira, whose video game-like goal ended up being consolation in a 3-2 loss at Real Salt Lake.
There’s also a stunning solo effort from Orlando City SC forward Daryl Dike, who powered his way to a roofed finish in his team’s 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew. Plus there’s a crisp near-post strike from Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who sparked a 3-1 trot past New York City FC.
Or will the honors go to Colorado Rapids forward Dominique Badji? He enjoyed an immediate – and crucial – introduction in their 1-0 win at San Jose, capping off a flowing counter-attack for all three points.
Make your voice heard below or at Twitter.com/MLS.