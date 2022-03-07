Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 2

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Week 2 of the 2022 MLS regular season had no shortage of golazos, which means the voting for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week will no doubt be intense.

The nominees include yet another bicycle kick from Portland Timbers attacker Yimmi Chara, who captured Goal of the Week honors in Week 1, this time in a 1-1 draw against LAFC. There's also a stunning strike from homegrown midfielder Efrain Alvarez that led the LA Galaxy to a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC, much to the chagrin of a record-setting crowd (74,479 fans) at Bank of America Stadium for the expansion side's first home game.

Columbus Crew playmaker Lucas Zelarayan continued to provide magic with another glorious free kick in a 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes. Lastly, New York Red Bulls offseason acquisition Lewis Morgan, who struck for a first-half hat trick in a 4-1 rout at Toronto FC, is nominated for his first-time finish on a well-worked opener.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC, New York Red Bulls pour on goals in Week 2
NYCFC sign 2022 MLS SuperDraft selection Kevin O'Toole
Bicycle kicks only! Yimmi Chara does it again for Portland Timbers
