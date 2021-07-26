Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 15

We’ve seen some stunning set-piece goals this year, with more than a few coming up for a vote in the AT&T Goal of the Week. But for Week 15, we celebrate run-of-play golazos – outside of one special free kick in a battle of the best in the West.
We start you off with a well-struck volley from LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, his fifth goal of the year coming in a 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps. We also offer a blistering blast from distance by Gustavo Bou for East-leading New England in a 2-1 win over CF Montréal, plus red-hot Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scorching the net with a left-footed shot in NYCFC’s 5-0 rout of Orlando City SC. And then Johnny Russell did Johnny Russell things by tucking a free kick inside the far post in Sporting Kansas City’s 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders.
Cast your vote below or on Twitter.com/MLS.