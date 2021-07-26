Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 15

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

We’ve seen some stunning set-piece goals this year, with more than a few coming up for a vote in the AT&T Goal of the Week. But for Week 15, we celebrate run-of-play golazos – outside of one special free kick in a battle of the best in the West.

We start you off with a well-struck volley from LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, his fifth goal of the year coming in a 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps. We also offer a blistering blast from distance by Gustavo Bou for East-leading New England in a 2-1 win over CF Montréal, plus red-hot Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scorching the net with a left-footed shot in NYCFC’s 5-0 rout of Orlando City SC. And then Johnny Russell did Johnny Russell things by tucking a free kick inside the far post in Sporting Kansas City’s 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders.

Cast your vote below or on Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Struber: New York Red Bulls close to signing a center back
Transfer Tracker

Report: Inter Miami to sign ex-USMNT defender Ventura Alvarado
Transfer Tracker

Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, NYCFC and Sporting KC dominate in Week 15

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 16

Report: Sebastian Driussi joining Austin FC as he departs Zenit Saint Petersburg
Transfer Tracker

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 15

