Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 12

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race is back after Week 12’s 10-game rush Wednesday night, and some difficult decisions now await the voting public.

Perhaps top billing will go to Nashville SC wingback Alex Muyl, whose top-corner strike started a 2-1 win over CF Montréal? Or maybe it goes to Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz following a 22-pass buildup that sank Houston Dynamo FC in a 1-0 win?

Maybe the flying header from San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill in a 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers is your cup of tea? How about a mazing solo run from Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi in a rousing 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids?

Let your voice be heard below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan wins Week 11 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 11
Atlanta United's Ronaldo Cisneros wins Week 10 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
More News
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 13

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 13
Charlotte FC seek playmaking Designated Player in summer transfer window
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Charlotte FC seek playmaking Designated Player in summer transfer window
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC dominate lineup in Week 12

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC dominate lineup in Week 12
MLS NEXT Flex roundup: LAFC & FC Cincinnati shine in multiple age groups

MLS NEXT Flex roundup: LAFC & FC Cincinnati shine in multiple age groups
Report: Bayern Munich's Malik Tillman opts for USMNT over Germany

Report: Bayern Munich's Malik Tillman opts for USMNT over Germany
San Jose Earthquakes, Jamiro Monteiro finding their footing after another win

San Jose Earthquakes, Jamiro Monteiro finding their footing after another win
More News
Video
Video
A Golazo from Alex Muyl, San Jose Exhilaration, and More Week 12 Winners | MLS Today
21:04

A Golazo from Alex Muyl, San Jose Exhilaration, and More Week 12 Winners | MLS Today
A diving header and a 22 pass buildup! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:54

A diving header and a 22 pass buildup! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Was there a PK on Diego Palacios late in LAFC-Austin?
0:34
You Make the Call

Was there a PK on Diego Palacios late in LAFC-Austin?
Watch Every Single Goal in Week 12
16:57

Watch Every Single Goal in Week 12
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10