Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 12

The AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race is back after Week 12’s 10-game rush Wednesday night, and some difficult decisions now await the voting public.
Perhaps top billing will go to Nashville SC wingback Alex Muyl, whose top-corner strike started a 2-1 win over CF Montréal? Or maybe it goes to Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz following a 22-pass buildup that sank Houston Dynamo FC in a 1-0 win?
Maybe the flying header from San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill in a 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers is your cup of tea? How about a mazing solo run from Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi in a rousing 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids?
Let your voice be heard below or at Twitter.com/MLS.