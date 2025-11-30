Tadeo Allende sends Inter Miami to MLS Cup: "I worked very hard for this"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It takes something special to steal the spotlight from Lionel Messi , especially in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“… I’m enjoying it. It’s my first title [conference champion], my first hat trick as a professional, so I’m very happy.”

“To play this way and score these goals with the team playing a great game, it’s very satisfying,” Allende told reporters post-match.

Allende made history in the Herons’ 5-1 Eastern Conference Final rout of New York City FC , scoring his first career hat trick to tie the league record of eight goals in a single postseason as Miami booked their spot as hosts of MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6 against Western Conference champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Inter Miami CF teammate Tadeo Allende did just that on Saturday.

Playoff breakout

Allende has peaked at the perfect time for the Herons.

The striker, on loan from LaLiga side Celta Vigo, contributed 11g/1a during the regular season. Those are solid but not overwhelming numbers. As a result, the 26-year-old was a divisive figure among fans and critics alike.

Allende has silenced all doubters in the playoffs.

On Saturday, he gave the Herons an early two-goal cushion with a nine-minute brace before rounding out the result just ahead of the full-time whistle by chipping USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese.

This latest outburst followed two consecutive braces from Allende – in Game 3 of Miami’s Round One Best-of-3 Series vs. Nashville SC and the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FC Cincinnati – as he surpassed Messi (six goals) as the club’s top postseason scorer.