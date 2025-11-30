Thomas Müller: MLS Cup vs. Lionel Messi a “perfect situation”

“I tried to keep it together, and I think the boys are appreciating it as well. But you could see it on the pitch today – we had some great actions, offensively and defensively, and I'm very, very proud to be part of this group.”

“Oh, it's good enough. It's always good enough,” Müller told reporters of his health with a weary, happy grin as his teammates celebrated loudly in the next room. “And yeah, I think we'll be fine until next week.

And they almost assuredly won’t keep Müller off the Chase Stadium grass for MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi vs. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on Dec. 6, either (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

His assurances of “no question marks at all” about his fitness for what turned out to be an emphatic Vancouver Whitecaps FC victory over San Diego FC in the Western Conference Final? That was putting a brave face on some muscular issues – mostly his calf, it appears, though he’s also managed an adductor knock since joining VWFC from Bayern Munich over the summer – that challenged him, but couldn’t keep him off the pitch for their epic 3-1 road win at Snapdragon Stadium.

Clash of icons

Though Müller made sure to emphasize how much less central he is to Vancouver’s prospects than Messi is to Miami’s, he’s well aware of what their combined star power means for the league’s showcase fixture.

“It's not about Messi against Thomas Müller; it's Miami against the Whitecaps,” he said, sporting a ‘conference champions’ beanie he jokingly compared to a hockey player’s. “Maybe they rely a little bit more on him than we do on me, because we are such a good group, you know what I mean?

“The nice thing about it is not only playing against the greatest player who played our game and is still playing our game, but it's more that, I think, when you have a pairing like this, more people are watching,” Müller continued. “If more people are watching, the value also for you as a player, as an individual, also for your team and also for your franchise, is way bigger.”

This grand finale will mark the 11th all-time meeting between Messi and Müller, who’ve clashed in Argentina-Germany matches as well as UEFA Champions League action with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Though Müller flatly dismisses any lingering value from having gotten the better of the GOAT on seven of those occasions, there’s magic in the air every time.