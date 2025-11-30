San Diego FC lay "tremendous foundation" in historic expansion season

It’s not the ending San Diego FC envisioned, yet there’s plenty for the expansion team to take pride in.

“We were one step away from MLS Cup, and 12 months ago, we were all introducing ourselves.”

“Nobody can take away this season that these guys did,” Varas said. “Nobody can ever take that away from them. And I think they made a city, made the whole region dream.

Understandably, that was the crux of head coach Mikey Varas’ post-game press conference after his side bowed out of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference Final on Saturday night with a 3-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

Planting roots

Back in January, when SDFC gathered for preseason, pundits widely pegged the newcomers for a long and challenging inaugural season in MLS.

Those predictions were blown out of the water.

San Diego set expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19) in the regular season, led by MLS All-Stars Anders Dreyer, Chucky Lozano and Jeppe Tverskov alongside a relatively youthful and lower-profile squad.

Playing a bold, possession-based style, San Diego repeatedly turned heads when playing before raucous crowds at Snapdragon Stadium or on the road.

“I hope that everybody remembers that we went for it, we went for it with a clear identity, trying to be a reflection of the community, trying to make San Diego proud,” Varas said.