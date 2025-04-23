Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan wins Goal of the Matchday

The Union homegrown opened the scoring with aplomb in Philly's 3-0 win over Atlanta United , slamming home a gorgeous chest-controlled volley.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 9, earning 36.2% of the fan vote.

2nd place, João Peglow (31.3%): The D.C. United forward acrobatically ensured his side's 2-1 victory at the New York Red Bulls, scoring an incredible bicycle kick to complete his first-half brace.

3rd place, Olivier Giroud (26.2%): France's all-time leading scorer opened his MLS account with a stunning bar-down free kick in LAFC's thrilling 3-3 draw in Portland.

4th place, Hugo Cuypers (6.3%): Chicago Fire FC's striker finished off a blistering counterattack in a 3-2 home defeat to FC Cincinnati.