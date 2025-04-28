Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 10

Inside and outside the box, Matchday 10 produced almost too many golazos to count. Check out the latest AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees and vote here .

Kévin Denkey: FC Cincinnati's club-record signing scored a magnificent bicycle kick in a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, acrobatically finishing Luca Orellano’s cross to notch a brace and extend Cincy's MLS-best winning streak to five games.

Jakob Glesnes: All the Philadelphia Union center back does is score bangers. Glesnes had perfect technique as he latched onto a Frankie Westfield cross and blasted home a full volley to open the scoring in a 3-0 victory over D.C. United.

Sebastian Berhalter: Berhalter's sensational start to the season continued with a stunning first-time shot into the top corner from outside the box to help Supporters' Shield-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a 3-1 win at Minnesota United.