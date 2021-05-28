USMNT vs. Switzerland: How to watch, preview for Sunday's international friendly

What to Know: USA

Julian Green, the last American to score in a World Cup, will be on this roster, making his first U.S. camp since November 2019. Other European-based players joining him, aside from the aforementioned McKennie and Adams, include Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent, both wrapped up with their Bundesliga seasons, Timothy Weah, part of the Ligue 1-winning squad at Lille; and Daryl Dike, whose bid to fire Barnsley into the Premier League as a Lions loanee came up short.