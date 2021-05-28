USMNT vs. Switzerland: How to watch, preview for Sunday's international friendly

By Phil West @philwest

switzerland vs usmnt - match up image - may 2021

The US men's national team is on the road to face Switzerland this coming Sunday (2:15 pm ET | ESPN, UniMas, TUDN) in an international friendly that will feature a mix of American and European-based players. While stalwarts Christian Pulisic and Zach Steffen will be busy with the UEFA Champions League final the day before, standouts like Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie join a roster that also features six MLS players.

The teams have faced each other eight times prior, including a match in St. Gallen in 1990 as the U.S. team was on its kickoff tour prior to that year's World Cup in Italy. Perhaps most memorably, the Swiss were the U.S.'s first opponent in the American-hosted 1994 World Cup, with Eric Wynalda scoring in the 1-1 draw at Pontiac, Mich.'s Silverdome.

When

  • Sunday, May 30, 2:15 pm ET

Where

  • Kypunbark, St. Gallen, Switzerland

Advertising

How to watch

  • ESPN and TUDN

What to Know: USA

The U.S. is bringing six MLS players — goalkeeper David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), defender Justin Che (FC Dallas), midfielder Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), midfielder Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), midfielder Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes) and forward Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC) — to St. Gallen. Of the six, Acosta and Lletget each have the most senior caps, while Ochoa will be at his first camp since Olympic qualifying in March, on the U-23 team captained by Yueill.

Julian Green, the last American to score in a World Cup, will be on this roster, making his first U.S. camp since November 2019. Other European-based players joining him, aside from the aforementioned McKennie and Adams, include Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent, both wrapped up with their Bundesliga seasons, Timothy Weah, part of the Ligue 1-winning squad at Lille; and Daryl Dike, whose bid to fire Barnsley into the Premier League as a Lions loanee came up short.

What to Know: Switzerland

Head coach Vladimir Petković has called up a 29-player prelim roster in advance of the contest. The roster holds a few names familiar to those who tune in to Premier League soccer, including Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, and Newcastle's Fabian Schär. There are also a number of Bundesliga players on the roster, including Reyna's Dortmund teammate Manuel Akanji.

Get caught up for game day

Here are some recent offerings from MLSSoccer.com to get you caught up on the Yanks ahead of the match in St. Gallen.

US Men's National Team Switzerland

Advertising

Related Stories

Jurgen Klinsmann on why the USMNT should avoid "disaster" in World Cup qualifying this time
Can the USMNT win the World Cup? Zack Steffen says that's the team's goal
DeAndre Yedlin on Turkey, USMNT and why investing in San Diego Loyal is "bigger than sport"

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Lilian Thuram sees Black Players for Change as model for Europe

Lilian Thuram sees Black Players for Change as model for Europe
USMNT vs. Switzerland: How to watch, preview for Sunday's international friendly
International Friendly

USMNT vs. Switzerland: How to watch, preview for Sunday's international friendly
Atlanta United waive defender Jack Gurr
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United waive defender Jack Gurr
Big cities, little brothers: What makes LAFC-NYCFC the marquee match of Week 7
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Big cities, little brothers: What makes LAFC-NYCFC the marquee match of Week 7
Vanney: No place for Derrick Williams' abuse after red card

Vanney: No place for Derrick Williams' abuse after red card
Vancouver to play home games at Rio Tinto Stadium throughout July

Vancouver to play home games at Rio Tinto Stadium throughout July
More News
Video
Video
VERDE running out of gas? Plus the big winners from the 1st part of the MLS season
1:14:50

VERDE running out of gas? Plus the big winners from the 1st part of the MLS season
Why the USMNT has to win Nations League (FULL PREVIEW)
1:21:37

Why the USMNT has to win Nations League (FULL PREVIEW)
Dynamo Legend Brian Ching on His Best Moments with Houston
2:13

Dynamo Legend Brian Ching on His Best Moments with Houston
Who Ya Got: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Questionable Q&A from Fans
6:24

Who Ya Got: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Questionable Q&A from Fans
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.