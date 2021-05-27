Can the USMNT win the World Cup? Zack Steffen says that's the team's goal

The US men’s national team last lifted a trophy at the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup, a fact that goalkeeper Zack Steffen is hellbent on changing.

But Steffen isn’t stopping at just any piece of silverware. Rather, he wants to push his teammates to challenge for a FIFA World Cup title and lift the domestic game further than it's ever gone.

Perhaps it’s brash confidence, perhaps it’s just a culture that permeates throughout head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team. Either way, the Philadelphia Union academy product and ex-Columbus Crew standout is clearly dreaming big.

“Our first goal is to change the way the world views American soccer,” Steffen, fresh from his Premier League title with Manchester City, said on Extratime: Club & Country ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Switzerland. “And then our second goal is to obviously qualify for the next World Cup, but then we want to lift trophies.