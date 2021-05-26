US or Germany? Dallas homegrown Justin Che keeping international options open

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Add Justin Che to a growing list of Major League Soccer dual nationals pondering their international futures.

The FC Dallas homegrown defender, fresh off a five-month loan with Bayern Munich II, is part of Gregg Berhalter’s 27-man training camp roster for the US men's national team's international friendly against host Switzerland Sunday (2 pm ET | ESPN,UniMás,TUDN). 

The 17-year-old has been called up to various US youth national team camps, including to participate in the UEFA Development Tournament in the Czech Republic, where the U-16s defeated Hungary, 1-0, and were named champions of the tournament. 

Che’s mother was raised in Germany and his maternal grandparents live in Mannheim, Germany and, as a result, he holds a German passport. 

Che was born in Dallas.

Advertising

“I’m still very young so I have a lot of time. I think as it stands right now, I don’t really have a primary choice. To me, the team that gives me the most opportunity and the team that embraces me and allows me to represent their country is the team that I’d choose,” Che told FCDallas.com's Garrett Melcer. "It’s all about having a chance. If you don’t have a chance, you won’t be seen and no one will know your name. It’s about opportunity and having the pride to represent your country.”

That said, Che said he was “very surprised” and “stoked” to receive a call and invite from Berhalter. Joining fellow FC Dallas academy products Kellyn Acosta, Reggie Cannon, Weston McKennie and Bryan Reynolds, Che is the youngest player invited into camp.

“Looking back, even a year ago, I wouldn’t think I would be with the senior men’s national team,” he said. “Back then, even with my own age (group), the U-16/17 national team, I wasn’t one of the first choices or top picks. I wasn’t brought to every camp. I don’t think I was seen as a top prospect. So, for me, a year later, to really put in the work, I honestly think I deserve it. I’ve always believed in myself, so to be able to put in the work and to hear from one of the best coaches in Gregg Berhalter, it’s something I’ll always be grateful for.”

Justin Che FC Dallas US Men's National Team

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 2
What to expect from the end of the MLS Primary Transfer Window
Report: Ex-FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon could be on the move to Serie A

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
US or Germany? Dallas homegrown Justin Che keeping international options open

US or Germany? Dallas homegrown Justin Che keeping international options open
Ranking the top 5 MLS exports in Europe this season
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Ranking the top 5 MLS exports in Europe this season
Report: Unnamed MLS clubs pursuing Club America striker Nicolas Castillo
Transfer Tracker

Report: Unnamed MLS clubs pursuing Club America striker Nicolas Castillo
MLS MVP Power Rankings: Who leads the race after the first six weeks?

MLS MVP Power Rankings: Who leads the race after the first six weeks?
Warren Creavalle's Design FC students to have social-justice jerseys featured in FIFA 21

Warren Creavalle's Design FC students to have social-justice jerseys featured in FIFA 21
Where Seattle Sounders' hot start ranks among the best in MLS history

Where Seattle Sounders' hot start ranks among the best in MLS history
More News
Video
Video
Who Ya Got: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Questionable Q&A from Fans
6:24

Who Ya Got: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Questionable Q&A from Fans
Riding Waves with Dynamo Legend Brian Ching
43:28

Riding Waves with Dynamo Legend Brian Ching
Gonzalo Higuain opens up about 2021 season with Inter Miami
1:47

Gonzalo Higuain opens up about 2021 season with Inter Miami
Point-blank, double, one-handed! Check out all stunning saves from Week 6  
1:06
What A Save

Point-blank, double, one-handed! Check out all stunning saves from Week 6  
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.