US or Germany? Dallas homegrown Justin Che keeping international options open

The 17-year-old has been called up to various US youth national team camps, including to participate in the UEFA Development Tournament in the Czech Republic, where the U-16s defeated Hungary, 1-0, and were named champions of the tournament.

“I’m still very young so I have a lot of time. I think as it stands right now, I don’t really have a primary choice. To me, the team that gives me the most opportunity and the team that embraces me and allows me to represent their country is the team that I’d choose,” Che told FCDallas.com's Garrett Melcer. "It’s all about having a chance. If you don’t have a chance, you won’t be seen and no one will know your name. It’s about opportunity and having the pride to represent your country.”

That said, Che said he was “very surprised” and “stoked” to receive a call and invite from Berhalter. Joining fellow FC Dallas academy products Kellyn Acosta, Reggie Cannon, Weston McKennie and Bryan Reynolds, Che is the youngest player invited into camp.