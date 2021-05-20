USMNT releases roster for Switzerland friendly, featuring 6 MLS players

Ochoa is participating in his first USMNT camp after backstopping the Under-23s during March’s Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Championship, while Dike is on loan at Barnsley and could miss out depending on how they fare in England’s four-team Championship promotion playoff. Che is also on loan, utilizing FCD's partnership to spend time at reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Che, as well as Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe, are in their first camp.

Six players currently on MLS rosters were tabbed by head coach Gregg Berhalter, with Switzerland preparing for this summer’s European Championship and the USMNT looking ahead to a June 3 semifinal against Honduras. Championship and third-place matches await June 6 in Denver, with Costa Rica and Mexico also vying for the inaugural regional crown.

The US men’s national team has called in 27 players for a friendly against Switzerland on May 30 in St. Gallen, which will serve as preparation for the Concacaf Nations League Final Four in early June.

Three players will take their first steps with the #USMNT next week in 🇨🇭. Here's what #USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter had to say about the inclusion of Justin Che, Matthew Hoppe and David Ochoa. Learn more about them below! 📖 👀

Acosta and Lletget have become regulars under Berhalter, and they’re two of the seven players rostered who hold 20 or more USMNT caps. Meanwhile, Yueill captained the US Under-23s this past March. Ahead of a busy USMNT summer, that midfield trio is looking to reaffirm their place.

Two USMNT returners are right back DeAndre Yedlin and midfielder Julian Green. Yedlin, who’s in his first camp since November 2019, just finished his first season with Turkish side Galatasaray. This is Green’s first USMNT call-up under Berhalter, boosted by helping Greuther Fürth near the Bundesliga promotion/relegation playoff.

The official Concacaf Nations League roster isn’t due until May 24, so Berhalter and his coaching staff have some time to make final evaluations. And in the meantime, attacker Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Manchester City) aren’t available for the Switzerland game as they prepare for the UEFA Champions League Final on May 29.