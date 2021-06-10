Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: Which young players stood out in friendly rout of Costa Rica?

By Greg Seltzer

The US men's national team showed no signs of a Nations League title hangover, calmly strolling to a 4-0 friendly win over Costa Rica at Rio Tinto on Wednesday night.

Brenden Aaronson put the home side up early, and they never looked back. Even with the odd lull in their technical play, the Nats gave up little and buried big chances to post a comfy celebration win.

United States Men's National Team Player Ratings

6
horvath.png
Ethan Horvath
Goalkeeper · USA

Advertising

The netminder was rarely put under real duress, but handled area command business when needed. We'll let a couple weak distribution episodes slide.

7.5
Cannon, Reggie-480.png
Reggie Cannon
Defender · USA

The Boavista man put on a clinic in choosing when to bomb forward. He opened space for teammates with his run into the final third, and then eventually took a lane himself to lash home a fine first international goal.

7
mckenzie-hi.png
Mark McKenzie
Defender · USA

It was a redemption effort for the former Philly Union center back, even with a bad danger free kick concession late in his 45 minutes. McKenzie made some heady plays at the back and capped his outing by sending Daryl Dike through for the US second. Simply picking out that pass was even better than the execution.

6
tim_ream_mug.jpg
Tim Ream
Defender · USA

Advertising

The veteran defender also picked his game back up after a spotty Mexico showing. Ream was made to scramble a bit on occasion, but he got the jobs done.

6
USMNTU23DAM032119102
Antonee Robinson
Defender · USA

The left back was quiet going forward, but his entry pass did lead to the opening goal. Robinson certainly wasn't flawless in his own end, but pursued well and made the job difficult for any Ticos who entered his corner. He does take a demerit for the stray pass that set the visitors running at the US area.

7
ADAMS_PORTRAIT_004.png
Tyler Adams
Midfielder · USA

Having the RB Leipzig spark plug on the field is calming. With one exception, Adams always seemed to know the way out of the US end, even if it took a twist and a turn to guide the team loose.

7
USMNTJD03232104
Yunus Musah
Midfielder · USA

Advertising

It was a slightly subdued, but no less impressive display from the teen midfielder, who was more facilitator than flash in this one. I'll refrain from docking him for the agonizing early second half miss in front of goal, as Dike's toenail touch threw off his timing.

6
LA_Sebatian_Lletget_HEA_17
Sebastian Lletget
Midfielder · USA

The LA Galaxy engine ran a little clunkier than usual, but he found ways to contribute off the ball. Lletget had no issue getting physical once Costa Rica crossed the midfield stripe.

6.5
weah-0
Timothy Weah
Forward · USA

The Ligue 1 champ was making all sorts of noise in the first half, but got quieter after the break when Costa Rica started getting rough with him. During that impressive opening frame, Weah again showed that he's as capable of threatening goal as he is of putting teammates into scoring position.

7.5
OCSC-2020-18-DarylDike-480.png
Daryl Dike
Forward · USA

Advertising

The Orlando City power forward plowed the road for the first US goal. Then, in a demonstration of how patience exudes confidence, he bagged the second running free. There was a heavy receiving touch here or there, but Dike's star continues to rise.

7.5
aaronson-hi.png
Brenden Aaronson
Forward · USA

The Red Bull Salzburg attacker is certainly making a habit of capitalistic finishes where he almost seems ahead of the play. Scoring the goal makes it easier to look past a later missed chance he'd surely love to have back. Like Weah, Aaronson mostly cooled off after intermission. The exception was exceptional, though, as he somehow wiggled through a maze of defense to set up a prime chance.

Head coach

7
Gregg Berhalter

Switching back to the usual 4-3-3 paid off, as did the decision to let his center backs rally from a tough performance the other night. And once again, the team made it clear that they're out there playing for each other.

Advertising

Subs

6.5
NSH_Walker_Zimmerman
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · USA

The Nashville SC stopper was tidy, but unspectacular. As usual, Zimmerman aced his aerial exams.

7
SJ_Jackson_Yueill_HEA
Jackson Yueill
Midfielder · USA

We've seen the San Jose ace pinging immaculate diagonals to the wing in a US shirt. Recently, we've seen Yueill buckle down when it comes to protecting the back line. In this game, we saw him do both on the same night. He was so strong over most of his 28 minutes, one can almost forgive his being caught flat-footed by the aforementioned Robinson gaffe.

5.5
aiebatcheu-v0
Jordan Siebatcheu
Forward · USA

Advertising

The strike sub had trouble connecting to the game before suffering an unfortunate late injury.

7
USMNTU17RKM042619109
Giovanni Reyna
Midfielder · USA

So... does anyone else enjoy watching this 18-year-old deposit a spot kick so nonchalantly mere seconds after entering the game?

N/A
COL_Kellyn_Acosta
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

The Colorado Rapids midfielder wasn't involved in much of the garbage time action.

N/A
USMNTJD090319280
Sergino Dest
Defender · USA

Advertising

A mere cameo for the Barcelona talent.

Voices: Greg Seltzer

Advertising

Related Stories

2021 MLS All-Star Game: Four mouth-watering potential matchups between MLS & Liga MX
USMNT player ratings: The kids are alright in wild Nations League Final win vs. Mexico
5 MLS teams happiest to see the international break

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
USMNT player ratings: Which young players stood out in friendly rout of Costa Rica?
Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: Which young players stood out in friendly rout of Costa Rica?
Three takeaways from a dominant USMNT win over Costa Rica
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways from a dominant USMNT win over Costa Rica
Recap: USA 4, Costa Rica 0

Recap: USA 4, Costa Rica 0
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Owner Jorge Mas "optimistic" it will happen

Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Owner Jorge Mas "optimistic" it will happen
Mark McKenzie, Gregg Berhalter condemn racial abuse directed at USMNT defender

Mark McKenzie, Gregg Berhalter condemn racial abuse directed at USMNT defender
How MLS players fared in Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers

How MLS players fared in Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers
More News
Video
Video
Armchair Analyst_ Musah elusiveness on the ball
0:08

Armchair Analyst_ Musah elusiveness on the ball
USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
4:05

USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
Giovanni Reyna with a PK GOAL vs. Costa Rica
0:36

Giovanni Reyna with a PK GOAL vs. Costa Rica
Armchair Analyst_ US comfortable build-up vs. CR
0:55

Armchair Analyst_ US comfortable build-up vs. CR
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.